The skills that cybersecurity leaders need

A new cybersecurity leadership survey from ISC2 shows 85 percent of all respondents identify communication as the most important leadership quality, followed by strategic thinking (41 percent), open-mindedness (37 percent), technical expertise (33 percent) and decisiveness (21 percent).

However, the findings reveal that formal leadership training remains largely inaccessible for most respondents, with fewer than 63 percent reporting they have received such formal training. Instead, 81 percent say they primarily developed leadership skills through on-the-job experiences with supervisors and managers.

In an effort to improve things ISC2, in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Leadership Institute, is launching an ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program which will enable attendees to develop strategic thinking, business acumen and communication skills essential for becoming more effective cybersecurity leaders.

"As cybersecurity matures as a profession, it is vital that employers provide opportunities for both formal and informal leadership development," says ISC2 CISO Jon France. "A well-rounded cybersecurity leader benefits from structured, proven training pathways as well as practical experience. While informal knowledge-sharing remains valuable, the rapid pace of advancement in the field calls for a stronger emphasis on formal development to prepare today’s leaders and nurture the next generation. That is why ISC2 is launching a series of leadership workshops to help current and future cyber leaders maximize their teams' potential and strengthen our collective defense."

Registration is open for the ISC2 Cyber Leadership Program with an eight week workshop series scheduled to start on January 13, April 7, June 23 and September 8, 2025. The workshops will provide formal and informal cybersecurity leaders with training sessions, resources and an opportunity to share experiences with a cohort of professionals committed to cybersecurity leadership.

There are also more details of the leadership survey on the ISC2 site.

