Consumers resolve to learn AI in 2025

At the dawn of a new year most people plan to make lifestyle changes like losing weight or giving up smoking. But new research commissioned by Tech Show London reveals that over 12 million UK consumers plan to make learning AI a New Year's resolution for 2025.

This growing interest in mastering AI signals a shift towards greater understanding and engagement with the technology that is increasingly shaping our lives. 46 percent of those surveyed agree that AI will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology.

Of those who have yet to engage with AI, 30 percent feel they risk falling behind professionally or academically if they don't start learning by 2025, with this increasing to 39 percent of 25-34s and decreasing to 24 percent of over 55s. This highlights a pivotal moment, as AI advances, the concern about being left behind is growing more urgent.

According to the research, 22 percent of people claim they don't engage with AI at all in a typical week, yet many are unknowingly using it in their daily lives. A closer look at tech habits shows that in fact 60 percent of people engage with search engines, 39 percent use online/mobile apps, and 29 percent interact with smart devices -- all of which can rely on AI technologies.

Despite frequent use, many people still approach AI with confusion or caution. In fact, 41 percent of people admit to feeling more concerned than excited about it. Younger generations, however, are more enthusiastic: only 37 percent of those aged 25-34 express concern, while 45 percent report using AI more this year than ever before.

"As we look ahead to 2025, it's clear that AI is not just a buzzword -- it's a critical technology that will impact how we work, learn, and interact with the world around us," says Simon Press, portfolio director at Tech Show London. "At Tech Show London, we'll be bringing together leaders and innovators from across the tech sector to explore both the exciting opportunities and the challenges AI presents. This research reflects how many people are realising the importance of understanding AI, and we are excited to help equip them for this transformative journey."

Interestingly, 28 percent of people say they feel a need to 'master AI' in 2025, with this figure rising to 37 percent among 25-34-year-olds. As a result, learning about AI is becoming a common New Year's resolution: 23 percent of people (28 percent men, 18 percent women) plan to focus on mastering AI in the year ahead.

Image credit: denisismagliov/depositphotos.com