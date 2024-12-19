Get 'Resilient Cybersecurity' for FREE and save $39.99!

Building a comprehensive cybersecurity program addresses the current challenges and knowledge gaps in cybersecurity, empowering individuals and organizations to navigate the digital landscape securely and effectively.

With Resilient Cybersecurity readers will gain insights into the current state of the cybersecurity landscape, understanding the evolving threats and the challenges posed today. This book emphasizes the importance of prioritizing well-being within the cybersecurity profession, addressing a concern often overlooked in the industry.

You will construct a cybersecurity program that encompasses cybersecurity architecture, identity and access management, cybersecurity operations, vulnerability management, cybersecurity awareness, training, and testing, vendor risk management, and proactive services. It dives deep into managing Operational Technology (OT) & the Internet of Things (IoT), equipping readers with the knowledge and strategies to secure these critical areas.

You will also explore the critical components of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) within cybersecurity, focusing on the oversight and management of these functions. This book provides practical insights, strategies, and knowledge to help organizations build and enhance their cybersecurity programs, ultimately safeguarding against evolving threats in today's digital landscape.

Resilient Cybersecurity, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 1, so act fast.

