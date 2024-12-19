Gotta go fast! Samsung unveils Sonic the Hedgehog microSD cards

No Comments

Samsung has partnered with SEGA to introduce a new lineup of Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards. The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards combine Samsung’s storage technology with designs featuring iconic characters, offering fans a functional way to expand their device storage.

The lineup includes designs for Knuckles (128GB), Tails (256GB), Sonic (512GB), and Shadow (1TB), with each card showcasing the character’s face and signature color. Samsung promises “Sonic-speed” performance with read speeds of up to 180 MB/s and write speeds up to 130 MB/s. These cards also feature A2 Application Performance for faster app launches and smoother transitions in gaming.

At 1TB capacity, users can store up to 47 hours of 4K UHD video, over 437,000 4K images, or approximately 45 games at 20GB each. Designed for durability, the cards are resistant to water, extreme temperatures, X-rays, and magnetic fields. They are also drop-tested from over 16 feet and rated for up to 10,000 uses.

The cards are compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, drones, and action cameras. This makes them suitable for gamers, content creators, and anyone needing reliable storage on the go.

The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards will be available starting January 2025. Pricing begins at $23.99 for the 128GB version, with the 1TB card priced at $125.99. Shoppers at Samsung.com can sign up for updates and enjoy 30 percent off their purchase, adding extra value to this cool collaboration.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Gotta go fast! Samsung unveils Sonic the Hedgehog microSD cards

New investment, state legislation and more penalties -- privacy predictions for 2025

Get 'Resilient Cybersecurity' for FREE and save $39.99!

Decentralized solutions, knowing your developer and AI apprentices -- development predictions for 2025

INTERPOL says we should rename pig butchering to romance baiting to avoid victim shaming

Intel has released one fix for poor Arrow Lake performance, and has another in the pipeline

At long last, Microsoft makes it possible to use your webcam with multiple apps simultaneously in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

84 Comments

Linux predictions for 2025

61 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

28 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

24 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

21 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.