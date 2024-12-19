Gotta go fast! Samsung unveils Sonic the Hedgehog microSD cards

Samsung has partnered with SEGA to introduce a new lineup of Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards. The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards combine Samsung’s storage technology with designs featuring iconic characters, offering fans a functional way to expand their device storage.

The lineup includes designs for Knuckles (128GB), Tails (256GB), Sonic (512GB), and Shadow (1TB), with each card showcasing the character’s face and signature color. Samsung promises “Sonic-speed” performance with read speeds of up to 180 MB/s and write speeds up to 130 MB/s. These cards also feature A2 Application Performance for faster app launches and smoother transitions in gaming.

At 1TB capacity, users can store up to 47 hours of 4K UHD video, over 437,000 4K images, or approximately 45 games at 20GB each. Designed for durability, the cards are resistant to water, extreme temperatures, X-rays, and magnetic fields. They are also drop-tested from over 16 feet and rated for up to 10,000 uses.

The cards are compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, drones, and action cameras. This makes them suitable for gamers, content creators, and anyone needing reliable storage on the go.

The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards will be available starting January 2025. Pricing begins at $23.99 for the 128GB version, with the 1TB card priced at $125.99. Shoppers at Samsung.com can sign up for updates and enjoy 30 percent off their purchase, adding extra value to this cool collaboration.