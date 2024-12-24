Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

The start of a new year is always a chance to reassess priorities, try to break old habits, and make lifestyle changes that bring us closer to the life we want to live. New Year’s resolutions typically center around health, career, or relationships, but there’s another area worth considering -- the software and tools we rely on daily.

If you’ve been thinking about leaving Microsoft Windows 11 behind and diving into the world of Linux, this could be the perfect time to do so. (Like all resolutions there’s no guarantee you’ll stick to it of course, but like that well-meaning health kick, it’s worth giving it a go.)

Switching to Linux might sound intimidating, but it’s easier and more accessible than ever. Linux has long had a reputation for being the domain of hardcore tech enthusiasts, but that’s no longer the case. Distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, and Linux Mint offer user-friendly interfaces, solid performance, and a large ecosystem of free, open-source software.

You don't have to just switch to the big names. There are plenty of great distros that you might not have heard of before that are worth a look, like Oreon 10 and the newly updated siduction (the name, in case you’re wondering, is a play on the word sid, the code name of Debian Unstable which the OS is based on, and seduction).

siduction 2024.1.0 ‘Shine on…’ (named after a Pink Floyd album) is the first big release for the OS since 2023’s ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’ and comes with new Nexus-based wallpaper. The OS is available in a choice of flavors -- KDE Plasma 6.2.4.1, LXQt 2.1.0-1, Xfce 4.20, Xorg, and noX. GNOME, MATE, and Cinnamon have sadly once again been skipped as there’s no one on the siduction team available to maintain them.

Unlike some Linux operating systems, siduction isn’t limited to only free and open source packages. You can check out what’s installed in the OS on the release page, along with a list of new features and improvements in this build.

siduction 2024.1.0 ‘Shine on…’ can be downloaded from here. There are EU and US versions available for KDE Plasma, LXQt, Xfce, Xorg and no X.