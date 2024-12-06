The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

For many computer users, the thought of moving away from Windows 10 or 11 can feel like stepping into uncharted territory. While frustrations with Microsoft's operating system -- whether it's updates at inconvenient times, performance slowdowns, or privacy concerns -- may drive them to consider alternatives, the leap to a Linux-based system often feels daunting.

It’s understandable. Linux has a reputation for being complex, requiring command-line knowledge, and catering to tech-savvy users. For those accustomed to the familiar Windows interface, the steep learning curve and potential compatibility issues with software and peripherals can be enough to deter them from making the switch. However, the gorgeous Oreon 10 could be about to change all that.

Based on AlmaLinux, the operating system -- which is the successor to Oreon Lime -- has been designed with simplicity and familiarity in mind, bridging the gap between the ease of use people expect from Windows and the power and flexibility of Linux.

The brand new operating system sports an intuitive interface that will be instantly recognizable to Windows users, and it offers seamless compatibility with popular applications, and solid performance. Oreon 10 promises to make transitioning to a Linux environment not only approachable but (whisper it!) enjoyable.

Right now the version that’s available for download is a preview build and the team advises against using it for production purposes, but we’ve been exploring it for the past few days and have yet to encounter any issues. Should you wish to wait for the official stable release, that’s expected to arrive early next year.

You can download Oreon 10 from here, and there’s a short teaser video of it in action which you can watch below. Share your thoughts on the OS in the comments.