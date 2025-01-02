Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators bring Instacart-powered grocery shopping to your kitchen

Samsung is teaming up with Instacart to make grocery shopping smarter and more convenient. Soon, U.S. consumers will be able to order groceries directly from their Samsung Bespoke refrigerators, starting with the 2025 lineup. This partnership brings together Samsung’s AI Vision Inside technology and Instacart’s product-matching API to deliver a high-tech way to restock your fridge without stepping out of the kitchen.

The 2025 models, including the 32-inch AI Family Hub+ and the 9-inch AI Home, will feature the ability to track food inventory and identify items that are running low. With AI Vision Inside, users can place orders directly through Instacart, ensuring same-day delivery from their favorite local grocery stores. And here’s the best part: existing AI Family Hub+ owners won’t miss out. Samsung will roll out firmware updates in 2025 to bring this functionality to their current smart refrigerators.

“Samsung is working tirelessly to enable a more convenient home experience for our users with innovative technologies,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP at Samsung Electronics. “The combination of Samsung’s key technology and Instacart’s outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience.”

Instacart’s Chief Product Officer Daniel Danker added, “We’ve all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that’s no longer the stuff of science fiction. With the Instacart Developer Platform that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers.”

Samsung is clearly thinking outside the (ice)box with this move. By working with Instacart to make grocery shopping simpler and smarter, it’s proving that the future of smart homes is cool -- and getting cooler.