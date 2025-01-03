McAfee brings AI-powered deepfake detection to HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and X Next-Gen PCs

McAfee has announced that its Deepfake Detector will now come preinstalled on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X Next-Gen AI PCs. This collaboration aims to address the growing concerns around deepfake videos and the potential for AI-driven scams and misinformation. By integrating advanced AI detection technology directly into consumer devices, McAfee and HP are offering users a way to assess the authenticity of online content.

Deepfakes -- AI-generated videos and audio that mimic real people -- are increasingly used to spread misinformation. McAfee’s Deepfake Detector analyzes video and audio for signs of manipulation using the neural processing unit (NPU) on HP’s Copilot+ PCs. This on-device processing approach enhances privacy by ensuring user data stays local and off the cloud.

Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President of Consumer Personal Systems at HP, remarked, “McAfee Deepfake Detector helps consumers distinguish what is real versus what is fake online. This capability is especially valuable in combating AI-driven scams.”

Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer at McAfee, highlighted the potential benefits of such tools, saying, “The ability to detect manipulated content allows consumers to make better-informed decisions. Our collaboration with HP ensures that users have access to powerful AI-driven detection tools directly on their PCs.”

The McAfee Deepfake Detector operates quietly in the background, analyzing videos and flagging manipulated content in seconds. This functionality does not require manual uploads, ensuring convenience and preserving performance. The detector’s reliance on the NPU also helps extend battery life and improve overall efficiency. According to McAfee, the detector is trained on an extensive database of examples, providing users with a high level of accuracy in identifying fake content.

HP’s latest AI PCs, including the OmniBook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X, are designed to enhance productivity and creativity while integrating advanced tools like McAfee’s AI-powered deepfake detection. These devices aim to offer a balance of performance, privacy, and security, catering to both everyday users and professionals.

McAfee Deepfake Detector is currently available for select HP Copilot+ PCs in the US, UK, Australia, India, and Ireland.

Image credit: Monticello / depositphotos