BenQ introduces Zowie XL2586X+ gaming monitor with 600Hz refresh rate

BenQ’s gaming brand, Zowie, has revealed the XL2586X+, a 24.1-inch eSports monitor tailored for competitive gaming. With a 1920x1080 resolution, 600Hz refresh rate, and 320-nit brightness, this monitor is designed for gamers who demand fast performance and sharp visuals. It offers a 1000:1 contrast ratio, delivering detailed imagery with deeper blacks and brighter highlights. Connectivity includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack, 

The XL2586X+ features several enhancements, including DyAc 2 technology, which builds on Zowie’s dynamic accuracy system by using dual backlights and precise control to minimize ghosting and improve motion clarity. Additionally, a new vivid color film enhances color accuracy by up to 35 percent, addressing common issues with TN panels like color washout and making on-screen elements more visually distinct.

To simplify setup, the monitor incorporates Auto Game Mode, which leverages Zowie’s XL Setting to Share software. This feature adjusts the display’s color modes automatically based on the game or scenario, reducing the need for manual changes. Another practical feature is its height adjustment mechanism, which uses industrial-grade bearings to ensure smooth and accurate positioning.

The XL2586X+ will be available soon, with pricing and exact availability expected to be announced shortly. Keep an eye on Amazon here for updates.

