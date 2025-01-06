Satechi announces pricing and availability for Mac Mini M4 Stand and Hub with SSD Enclosure

In November 2024, we covered the reveal of Satechi’s Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure, a versatile accessory designed to add functionality to Apple’s Mac Mini M4. Today, Satechi has shared the pricing and availability details for its eagerly anticipated product.

This accessory delivers advanced features tailored to meet modern productivity needs. It includes Gen 2 USB-C technology with speeds up to (a theoretical) 10Gbps, USB-A 3.2 and 2.0 ports, and an SD card reader capable of 312MB/s transfer speeds. Additionally, the integrated SSD enclosure supports up to 4TB of NVMe storage, providing ample space for large projects, file backups, and extensive photo or video libraries.

Designed specifically for the Mac Mini M4, the new hub features bottom heat-dissipating vents, a recessed top for optimized airflow, and a rear cutout that offers direct access to the power button. Its compact, aluminum build with a silver-and-black finish complements Apple’s minimalist design while keeping workspaces organized with built-in cable management.

The stand also aligns with Satechi’s commitment to sustainability by reducing packaging volume by 61 percent, minimizing material use and shipping impacts.

The stand and hub will be available starting February 17, 2025, with limited quantities initially, followed by full availability in March. Priced at $99.99, it will be sold exclusively on Satechi.net, where customers can now sign up for updates and receive a 20 percent discount before its release. For more details, check out my original coverage of the product reveal here.

