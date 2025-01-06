TCL debuts QM6K TV series with enhanced QD-Mini LED technology
TCL has introduced the QM6K TV Series at CES 2025, showcasing updates to its QD-Mini LED technology. The QM6K series includes features like the Super High Energy LED Chip, which boosts brightness by over 50 percent compared to previous models.
A redesigned Condensed Micro Lens reportedly improves light control, while the updated TCL Micro OD system enhances backlight uniformity and reduces halo effects. The result is a sharper image with a 7,000:1 static contrast ratio and a wide color gamut covering over 98 percent of DCI-P3.
TCL also brings new processing features to the QM6K, including Zero-Delay Transient Response for reduced lag and a Bi-directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing precise brightness control. In addition, the Halo Control Technology Suite combines hardware and software advancements to improve picture quality across various types of content.
The new TVs support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and come with a Google TV interface. Designed with gamers in mind, the QM6K series offers refresh rates of up to 288Hz through its Game Accelerator 288 feature. The TVs are housed in a slim, bezel-less design, so they look great, and very modern.
TCL shares detailed specifications below.
|4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV
|Series
|QM6K
|SIZES AVAILABLE
|50", 55", 65", 75", 85", 98"
|Product Highlights
|
|Audio System
|2.1 Sound System with 40W power, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, and DTS Virtual:X.
|Smart Platform
|Google TV with Hands-Free Voice Control.
|Display Features
|
|Connections
|
|Energy Consumption
|
|Included Accessories
|Backlit Voice Remote, Two "AAA" Batteries, Warranty Info, Quick Start Guide
|Warranty
|One-Year Limited Warranty
|VESA Mounting
|
|Pricing
|
As you can see above, the QM6K series is available in sizes ranging from 50 inches to a massive 98 inches, with prices starting at $749.99. Select models are already available for preorder and include a complimentary TCL Q75H soundbar.