TCL debuts QM6K TV series with enhanced QD-Mini LED technology

TCL has introduced the QM6K TV Series at CES 2025, showcasing updates to its QD-Mini LED technology. The QM6K series includes features like the Super High Energy LED Chip, which boosts brightness by over 50 percent compared to previous models.

A redesigned Condensed Micro Lens reportedly improves light control, while the updated TCL Micro OD system enhances backlight uniformity and reduces halo effects. The result is a sharper image with a 7,000:1 static contrast ratio and a wide color gamut covering over 98 percent of DCI-P3.

TCL also brings new processing features to the QM6K, including Zero-Delay Transient Response for reduced lag and a Bi-directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing precise brightness control. In addition, the Halo Control Technology Suite combines hardware and software advancements to improve picture quality across various types of content.

The new TVs support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and come with a Google TV interface. Designed with gamers in mind, the QM6K series offers refresh rates of up to 288Hz through its Game Accelerator 288 feature. The TVs are housed in a slim, bezel-less design, so they look great, and very modern.

TCL shares detailed specifications below.

4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV
 
Series QM6K
SIZES AVAILABLE 50", 55", 65", 75", 85", 98"
Product Highlights
  • QD-Mini LED: Premium Mini LED technology with TCL Halo Control System for enhanced viewing.
  • New TCL Halo Control System: Advanced suite including Super High Energy LED Chip, Condensed Micro Lens, and more for stunning "Halo Free" images.
  • Up to LD500 Precise Dimming: 500 local dimming zones with high HDR brightness for deep blacks and dazzling highlights.
  • 144Hz Native Refresh Rate: Clear motion for fast-paced content.
  • Game Accelerator 288: Up to 288Hz VRR for lag-free gaming (240Hz on 50" and 55").
  • TCL AiPQ Pro Processor: AI-powered adjustments for clarity, contrast, color, and more.
Audio System 2.1 Sound System with 40W power, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, and DTS Virtual:X.
Smart Platform Google TV with Hands-Free Voice Control.
Display Features
  • Panel Type: HVA (50"-75"), Matte HVA (85"-98")
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • Color: 1.07 Billion, 98%+ DCI-P3
  • HDR Formats: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
Connections
  • 1 RF Input
  • 1 Ethernet Port
  • 1 USB 3.0 + 1 USB 2.0
  • 4 HDMI (1 with eARC)
  • 1 SPDIF Digital Audio Optical
Energy Consumption
  • 50": TBD
  • 55": 260 kWh
  • 65": 250 kWh
  • 75": 300 kWh
  • 85": 380 kWh
  • 98": 400 kWh
  • Standby Power: <0.5W
Included Accessories Backlit Voice Remote, Two "AAA" Batteries, Warranty Info, Quick Start Guide
Warranty One-Year Limited Warranty
VESA Mounting
  • 50"-75": 300x300, Screw Size: M6
  • 85"-98": 600x400/500, Screw Size: M8
Pricing
  • 50": $749.99
  • 55": $799.99
  • 65": $999.99
  • 75": $1,299.99
  • 85": $1,999.99
  • 98": $3,499.99

As you can see above, the QM6K series is available in sizes ranging from 50 inches to a massive 98 inches, with prices starting at $749.99. Select models are already available for preorder and include a complimentary TCL Q75H soundbar.

