Almost half Gen Z and Millennials have had their social media passwords hacked

New research from hardware authentication security key provider Yubico shows nearly half of Gen Z (47 percent) and Millennials (46 percent) have had their social media account passwords hacked.

It's no surprise then that these generations are keen to adopt hardware security keys, reflecting a growing mistrust of traditional passwords and a shift toward more secure, physical authentication methods.

The survey also finds that 42 percent of all respondents question whether organizations are doing enough to protect their data. A notable 73 percent of Gen Z respondents express concern over AI-powered cyberattacks, revealing a growing focus on emerging threats beyond traditional hacking methods.

Among other interesting findings, 72 percent of respondents believe online scams and phishing attacks have become more sophisticated due to the use of AI. 66 percent of respondents believe these attacks have become more successful because of AI, and 58 percent are concerned about AI impacting the security of their personal and/or business accounts.

The report's authors conclude:

A unified cybersecurity strategy that bridges the gap between personal and professional security is essential. This involves educating employees on best practices, encouraging the use of more secure authentication methods like hardware security keys and passkeys, and making sure that training and security protocols are consistently applied across all levels and employees of an organization in order to create phishing-resistant users. As we continue to navigate the ever-changing and increasingly dangerous landscape of cybersecurity, embracing emerging like hardware security keys and passkeys will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in safeguarding our digital identities and securing the systems and services we rely on every day.

You can get the full 2024 State of Authentication Survey on the Yubico site and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff/depositphotos.com