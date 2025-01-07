Apple to issue iOS update to avoid AI-generated fake headline confusion

In what could be seen as a perfect demonstration of AI simply not being suitable for many of the things it is being used for, Apple upset the BBC recently after AI-generated headlines pushed fake news to iOS users.

Back in mid-December, the BBC complained to Apple about a headline from the iPhone-maker which stated that the murderer of healthcare insurance CEO Brian Thompson had completed suicide. While Apple said nothing in response at the time, the company has now revealed plans to change how AI-generated headlines are flagged to make the use of AI more apparent.

Without providing any details about exactly what will change, Apple now says that a software update will be used to “further clarify” when headlines have been generated by AI. Apple does already use an icon to indicate that AI-generated news summaries are provided by Apple Intelligence rather than an app associated with the source of a news story, but this is clearly not prominent or clear enough.

In a statement about the matter Apple said:

Apple Intelligence is designed to help users get everyday tasks done faster and more easily. This includes optional notification summaries, which provide users who choose to opt in a way to briefly view information from apps and tap into the full details whenever they choose. These are identified by a summarization icon, and the original content is a quick tap away. Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback.

The company goes on to say:

A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarization provided by Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary.

We will have to wait to see just when the update is implemented, and quite what form it will take.

Image credit: Bestravelvideo .com / Dreamstime.com