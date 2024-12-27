Microsoft warns of Windows 11 24H2 installation issue that blocks all future security updates

Microsoft is vocal about the importance of ensuring that Windows users have all of the latest security updates installed, and rightly so. Now the company has warned that using certain installation media to install Windows 11 24H2 could result in not being able to receive any further security updates.

The root cause of the problem has not been revealed as Microsoft is still investigating, but the issue can occur when using media such as CDs or USB drives to install the latest version of Windows 11. While the cause is not known, and there is no specific fix, there is a workaround.

The unusual problem affects installation media that was created to install October and November’s security updates. For reasons that are as yet unclear, it can leave systems unable to install security updates released after this time.

Explaining the problem on the Windows release health page, Microsoft says:

When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates. This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024 and November 12, 2024).

Please note, this only occurs when utilizing media - such as CD and USB flash drives - to install Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue does not occur for devices where the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates are installed via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

The work around is pretty simple – just don’t use installation media that also installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. Using older installation media and then using Windows update to install the October and November updates is fine, as is using media to install Windows 11 24H2 and the December 2024 (or later) security updates.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

