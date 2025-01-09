MINISFORUM AI X1 Mini PC and N5 Pro NAS unveiled at CES 2025

MINISFORUM has announced two new devices at CES 2025 -- the AI X1 Mini PC and the N5 Pro NAS. These products focus on delivering strong performance in small form factors, designed to meet modern computing and storage demands.

The AI X1 Mini PC features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which is known for its balance of performance and efficiency. Paired with the AMD Radeon 890M graphics card, the device can handle tasks such as gaming at over 60 frames per second. It also supports Copilot AI functionality, aimed at enhancing productivity by incorporating AI-driven tools. With connectivity options like Dual USB4 and Oculink, the AI X1 Mini PC offers flexibility for various use cases and peripheral connections.

The N5 Pro NAS is designed for users with substantial storage needs. It supports a total capacity of up to 144TB using five SATA bays, an M.2 NVMe SSD, and two U.2 NVMe SSDs. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor ensures efficient multitasking, while high-speed 10GbE and 5GbE ports allow data transfers of up to 1250MB/s. The inclusion of ECC RAM helps maintain data accuracy and reliability by detecting and correcting memory errors, making it suitable for both personal and professional environments.

MINISFORUM seems to be focusing on making high performance accessible in smaller, sleeker designs. Whether it’s the AI X1 Mini PC for cutting-edge computing or the N5 Pro NAS for massive storage needs, these devices are shaping up to be interesting options to watch. Pricing and availability details will likely follow soon after CES 2025.

