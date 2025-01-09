Petcube Water Fountain brings advanced hydration to cats and small dogs

Petcube has announced the launch of its first pet hydration product, the Petcube Water Fountain. Designed for cats and small dog breeds, this new smart device focuses on promoting urinary and kidney health by providing clean, filtered water.

The Petcube Water Fountain uses a UV-C antibacterial light and a 4-layer filtration system to purify water by removing particles, chlorine, and other contaminants. The device also features a cordless magnetic pump, which operates at less than 30 decibels, ensuring quiet performance. Its food-grade plastic tank holds 1.7 liters of water, providing over a week’s supply, and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Additional features include a rechargeable 2600 mAh battery that enables up to 20 days of wireless operation, a motion sensor for adjustable water flow, and an ambient LED light for status notifications. The fountain is also compatible with the Petcube App, allowing owners to track filter change cycles.

The Petcube Water Fountain is available for pre-order from the company’s website here. Two versions are offered: a ceramic basin for $89.99 and a stainless steel bowl for $69.99. Orders will begin shipping on March 1, 2025.

