SOUNDPEATS PearlClip Pro wireless earbuds deliver premium sound for just $29.99 during launch promotion

No Comments

SOUNDPEATS has introduced its latest audio product, the PearlClip Pro wireless earbuds. Designed to blend comfort, performance, and affordability, these earbuds aim to enhance daily activities like travel and workouts while delivering exceptional sound quality. With advanced features like a 12mm dual-magnet driver and Bluetooth 5.4, the PearlClip Pro promises a high-quality listening experience at a competitive price.

Each earbud weighs just 5.85g, ensuring lightweight comfort for long periods of use. The unique cuff-like design provides a snug yet pressure-free fit, eliminating the need for traditional ear hooks. Currently available in black, additional colors, including white, purple, and beige, will be released soon.

The PearlClip Pro offers an open soundstage for a dynamic listening experience that makes music and audio feel immersive and engaging. Its 12mm dual-magnet driver enhances sound clarity, capturing fine details and adding depth to every track.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 technology, the earbuds maintain a reliable connection even in crowded wireless environments. The automatic left/right channel adaptation simplifies use by ensuring the earbuds adjust channels on their own. Placing them in the case for 10 seconds resets them automatically, so you don’t need to worry about which earbud goes where.

Battery life is equally impressive, with up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and an additional 18 hours provided by the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver two hours of playtime, making these earbuds a great choice for users on the go. Customization is also possible through the PeatsAudio app, which allows users to tweak EQ settings and touch controls to suit their preferences.

These headphones are priced at$59.99. However, from January 9 to January 19, SOUNDPEATS is offering a 50 percent launch discount to customers who sign up on its website, bringing the price down to just $29.99. This limited-time deal makes the PearlClip Pro an appealing option for those looking for high-quality audio without overspending.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SOUNDPEATS PearlClip Pro wireless earbuds deliver premium sound for just $29.99 during launch promotion

Linux Foundation launches Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative with backing from Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Opera

MINISFORUM AI X1 Mini PC and N5 Pro NAS unveiled at CES 2025

Over 195 million records breached in ransomware attacks last year

Harnessing AI to drive team efficiency and optimize project management

Raspberry Pi 5 gets a 16GB upgrade for memory-intensive applications

Apple defends Siri, saying the data it collects is never used for advertising, never sold, and never used for profiling

Most Commented Stories

Linux predictions for 2025

63 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

33 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

16 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

12 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

9 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

9 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.