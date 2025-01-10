Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 10 users will mass-migrate to Windows 11 this year according to Microsoft. The older version of Windows will run out of support in ten months. Users may extend support for a year officially though.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AltAppSwitcher

AltAppSwitcher is a free open source program for Windows that brings macOS-like application switching to Windows.

Use the keyboard shortcut Alt-Tab to select the app that you want to switch to. If there are multiple windows, use Alt+ to select the one that you want to activate.

BurnAware Free 18.4

BurnAware Free is a disc burning software for Windows that supports all major operations. The new version improves the handling of long file paths on older versions of Windows and displays a notification, if it needs to run with elevated privileges.

ShareX 17

The free screen capturing and sharing software ShareX supports all the features that you could possibly want from a software of its kind.

The latest version improves the app further with a boatload of features and changes. Notable are improvements to scrolling captures, new audio notifications for certain actions, and new hotkeys to make the active window borderless.