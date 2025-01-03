Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The last week of December has been a slow news week, as usual. Reports suggest that some Path of Exile 2 players experience high CPU loads on Windows 11, but the issue has not been added to the official known issues list yet by Microsoft.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Bloatynosy

The open source app offers plenty of tweaking options. You may use it to disable ads and other unwanted features on Windows 11 and 10 machines.

Easy to use. All tweaks include explanations, so that you know exactly what they do.

PeaZip

PeaZip is a free open source file archiver for Window and other operating systems. It supports all major formats and integrates flawlessly into the Windows file manager and system.

The latest version improves the detections of issues in archives. It also adds support for Brotli and Zstandard maximum compression.

Total Commander 11.50 (Shareware)

Total Commander is a long-standing file manager for Windows that supports numerous customization options and features. Core features include a design that displays two file windows next to each other, extensive search options, multi-rename tool, support for all major archive formats, and a lot more.

The new version adds a huge number of new features to the app. You can check out the full list here.