Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

Every time January rolls around there are declarations that this will be the year of Linux on the desktop -- and of course, it never is. This year is no different, and Microsoft would much rather you consider 2025 to be the “year of the Windows 11 PC refresh”.

The company is using CES as a platform to encourage people who are still hanging on to Windows 10 to loosen their grip and move to Windows 11. The end of support for Windows 10 is being used as a stick, but the carrot is the new breed of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft is hoping that the artificial intelligence driven capabilities of this recently launched range of PCs will also encourage existing Windows 11 users to invest in new hardware.

That Microsoft would like you to be using Windows 11 should come as no surprise, likewise its desire that you spend money on new hardware from companies it has partnered with. In a post on the Windows Experience blog, Yusuf Mehdi (Microsoft’s Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer) posits that “2024 will be remembered as a transformative year when many experienced the unique benefits of AI in practical application, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on a Windows PC at work, at school and at home”.

He also says that “we are optimistic about the future and the potential that lies ahead in 2025 and beyond for computing and the Windows PC”, citing the speed, intelligence and potential of Copilot+ PCs. Pointing to its hardware partnerships in this arena, Mehdi says:

Our collaborative efforts with the biggest names in computing are instrumental in driving this momentum and forward progress, reimagining how we create, produce and reduce our task load. These highly performant and secure Windows 11 PCs have set new benchmarks for speed, intelligence and security, all with incredible battery life that exceeds what is on the market today. In fact, Copilot+ PCs are up to five times faster than the most popular 5-year-old Windows PCs still in use today and top models are up to 58% faster than a MacBook Air with M3.

Part of Microsoft’s pushing of Windows 11 involves drawing attention to the fact that Windows 10 will reach end of life in October -- meaning no more security updates. The company’s vision of what everyone should do -- individuals, small businesses and large organizations alike -- is simple: “Whether the current PC needs a refresh, or it has security vulnerabilities that require the latest hardware-backed protection, now is the time to move forward with a new Windows 11 PC”.

We’ll be hearing a lot about Copilot+ PCs over the coming days at CES 2025, and you can read more of Microsoft waxing lyrical about the range and Windows 11 here.