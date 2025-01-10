Lenovo brings AI and robotics to retail with a focus on positive innovation at NRF 2025

Lenovo has unveiled three forward-thinking retail solutions powered by artificial intelligence and robotics at NRF 2025 in New York City. These innovations aim to help businesses overcome modern challenges while enhancing efficiency, improving customer experiences, and minimizing costs. It’s refreshing to see AI and robotics applied in ways that deliver tangible, positive impacts. Lenovo deserves credit for focusing on practical solutions rather than hype.

One standout offering is Lenovo Retail Content Management Services, which enables retailers to create, schedule, and update multimedia content across in-store screens. This service allows real-time adjustments and targeted messaging, making it easier for businesses to connect with customers while reducing waste from paper-based materials. A major food and beverage chain that adopted the platform across 100 stores saw significant cost savings and improved campaign efficiency.

Another impactful solution is Lenovo Retail Robotics with Yunji, a robotics platform designed for automated delivery in malls and hotels. These modular robots handle tasks like delivering food, guest supplies, and packages. The use of advanced AI for navigation and customer interaction not only boosts satisfaction but also provides businesses with actionable data for improving operations. In one hotel deployment, these robots managed 90 percent of guest requests, leading to a 20 percent revenue increase. Yunji’s technology is already trusted by over 30,000 hotels worldwide, including major names like Hilton and Marriott.

For businesses looking to embrace AI responsibly and securely, Lenovo AI Fast Start provides a pathway to quickly develop tailored solutions using proprietary data. Complementary services like TruScale as a Service, including Device as a Service (DaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), make adopting AI more accessible and cost-efficient by offering flexible, subscription-based models.

“Retailers today are navigating an increasingly complex landscape, and Lenovo’s solutions provide practical tools to address those challenges,” said Lawrence Yu, General Manager of Global Retail Solutions at Lenovo. “With our scalable AI technologies, businesses can improve customer satisfaction and achieve operational success.”

What stands out in Lenovo’s approach is how its AI and robotics innovations focus on real-world applications that improve lives and streamline business operations. In an era when the potential risks of AI are often debated, it’s encouraging to see technology used in ways that positively impact businesses, employees, and customers alike.

