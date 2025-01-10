Outlook crashing when copying text? Microsoft has a fix for that

No Comments
3D Microsoft Outlook icon

For two months or more, users of Microsoft Outlook have been hit by a bug that results in the email client freezing. Unfortunately, the bug is triggered by performing a very common action -- using Ctrl + C to copy text.

Having finally acknowledged the issue in November, Microsoft has now been able to address the problem. Here is what Microsoft 365 users need to know.

See also:

When Microsoft confirmed the existence of the problem late last year, the company said it was being reported on Current Channel Version 2409 (Build 18025.20096) or higher, and that the issue happens when using languages with an IME. The company summed up the bug by saying: “When you select text in a classic Outlook email and then use the copy shortcut Ctrl+C, Outlook may hang or freeze”.

While workarounds had previously been offered up, Microsoft has now fixed the issue. Updating the original bug notice, the company says:

The Outlook Team implemented a fix for this issue which is available in the following channels and builds.  

Image credit: Juan Roballo / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Outlook crashing when copying text? Microsoft has a fix for that

v-color launches world’s first overclockable DDR5 RDIMM modules with capacities up to 2TB

Petcube Water Fountain brings advanced hydration to cats and small dogs

PNY introduces DDR5 notebook memory kits with 5600MHz speed

SOUNDPEATS PearlClip Pro wireless earbuds deliver premium sound for just $29.99 during launch promotion

Linux Foundation launches Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative with backing from Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Opera

MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro Mini PC and N5 Pro NAS unveiled at CES 2025

Most Commented Stories

Linux predictions for 2025

63 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

22 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

17 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

9 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

9 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

7 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.