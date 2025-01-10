Outlook crashing when copying text? Microsoft has a fix for that

For two months or more, users of Microsoft Outlook have been hit by a bug that results in the email client freezing. Unfortunately, the bug is triggered by performing a very common action -- using Ctrl + C to copy text.

Having finally acknowledged the issue in November, Microsoft has now been able to address the problem. Here is what Microsoft 365 users need to know.

See also:

When Microsoft confirmed the existence of the problem late last year, the company said it was being reported on Current Channel Version 2409 (Build 18025.20096) or higher, and that the issue happens when using languages with an IME. The company summed up the bug by saying: “When you select text in a classic Outlook email and then use the copy shortcut Ctrl+C, Outlook may hang or freeze”.

While workarounds had previously been offered up, Microsoft has now fixed the issue. Updating the original bug notice, the company says: