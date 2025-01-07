New year, new low? Microsoft’s latest underhand tactic is spoofing Google for Bing users

No Comments
Bing looks like Google

While it has its fans, Bing trails behind Google in user numbers and in other areas. The search engine wars of recent years have major echoes of the battle of the browsers of yesteryear, and the latest development sees Microsoft adopting rather underhand tactics.

For many people, Bing has been set as the default search engine, but this doesn’t mean that it is what users want. Currently, if you perform a search for the term “Google” using Bing, you’ll find that the results page has been given a very, very Google-like makeover -- seemingly in a bid to fool people into thinking they are already using Google.

See also:

The change, which Microsoft must surely be aware would be considered controversial, was spotted by Windows Latest. The page revamp, which only seems to apply to Bing searches relating to Microsoft’s rival Google has clearly been very carefully designed. It is close enough to being a duplicate of the Google search results page to fool a user that does not look too hard, but (probably) different enough to keep Microsoft out of legal hot water.

The layout of Bing’s Google-related searches is much cleaner and more minimalist than usual, and a large graphic displayed on the page could very easily be mistaken for a Google Doodle. The hope is apparently that the uninitiated will be fooled into thinking that they are already using Google, so there is no need to make a change. It could just be a design revamp test, of course, but aping others is something Microsoft is known to indulge in.

Windows Latest also shared a statement from the head of Google Chrome, Parisa Tabriz, who said: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice. New year; new low Microsoft.”

Image credit: Windows Latest

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New year, new low? Microsoft’s latest underhand tactic is spoofing Google for Bing users

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

Apple to issue iOS update to avoid AI-generated fake headline confusion

Plugable announces new productivity tools including five-display dock and 10-port USB-C charger

TP-Link showcases expanded smart home lineup

TP-Link unveils new Wi-Fi 7 products amid controversy

ecobee introduces Smart Thermostat Essential

Most Commented Stories

Linux predictions for 2025

62 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

32 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

8 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

Install Manjaro 24.2 today and leave Microsoft Windows 11 to the boomers

6 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

6 Comments

The latest obstacles to updating to Windows 11 24H2 are an audio bug and an Auto HDR glitch

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.