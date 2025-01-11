Linux Mint 22.1 BETA phase ends with 115 reports leading to crucial bug fixes

Linux Mint fans, rejoice! The BETA phase for Linux Mint 22.1 has officially concluded. According to the development team, a total of 115 bug reports were submitted during the testing period, leading to the resolution of many issues. This collaborative effort highlights the power of open-source communities, where user feedback plays a central role in creating polished and reliable software.

Now that the BETA testing phase is over, the team has moved on to a rigorous QA (Quality Assurance) process. Once this testing phase wraps up, the stable release of Linux Mint 22.1 will be rolled out. This means users won’t have to wait long to experience the enhanced features and bug fixes firsthand.

For those using Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE), there’s good news too. The features introduced in Linux Mint 22.1 will soon make their way into LMDE, ensuring that its users also benefit from the latest developments. Additionally, an upgrade path for existing Linux Mint 22 users will be opened, simplifying the transition to this latest version.

As for pricing… well, it’s Linux! As always, Linux Mint 22.1 will remain completely free to download and use, further solidifying its place as one of the best operating systems for both newcomers and experienced users.

Image creditroblan/depositphotos.com

Linux Mint 22.1 BETA phase ends with 115 reports leading to crucial bug fixes

