Auslogics BoostSpeed 14 adds hardware monitoring and improved drive optimization tools -- get it now!

Auslogics has unveiled its first major release of BoostSpeed for over two years with the release of Auslogics BoostSpeed 14.0. The Windows optimization suite -- available as a free cut-down version alongside a fully featured Pro version, which you can have for just $19.95 -- gains eye-catching new features, optimizations and a major revamp of its user interface.

Existing users will notice the difference immediately on launching the new program. BoostSpeed 14.0 ditches the multi-Dashboard approach by consolidating Basic and Advanced dashboards into a single interface.

The tool, which offers to clean, tweak and speed up Windows PCs within its suite of 20+ tools, offers a new Hardware Monitoring component, which can be configured to warn users should their CPU reaches a critical temperature -- it can also be used to track temperature over time.

The program also splits its drive optimization tool into two, with dedicated sections for SSD and HDD drives. Users also gain an option to restart their PC automatically after the Disk Defrag tool completes its work.

Elsewhere, the Tweak Manager tool gets an option to tweak Hibernation support on and off to clear gigabytes of drive space alongside new Google Chrome browser and Windows 11 tweaks. The Registry cleaner also gains a new category of Registry entries for scanning and potentially cleaning.

The All Tools tab gain a Windows Tools section, and there have also been various enhancements added to the program interface and its algorithms.

You can download a free, function-limited version of Auslogics BoostSpeed 14.0 for all PCs running Windows 7 or later, including older 32-bit machines.

The Pro version adds more advanced tools, a browser anti-tracker, automatic internet optimization tool and more besides. You can pick up a 3-PC, 1-Year Pro license from the File Forum software store for just $19.95, a massive saving of 67% on the MSRP of $59.95.