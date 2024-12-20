Discover the Windows tool everyone's talking about: Flow Launcher adds powerful search and app-launching capabilities -- and then some

Jealous of macOS’s Spotlight feature? Want a more accessible -- never mind powerful and customizable -- alternative to Windows’ own dated search and app launching tools? Then Flow Launcher could be just the tool you’re looking for.

Flow Launcher, or “Flow” for short, lets you search for and open apps, files, system settings, and web pages from a single, easily accessible search bar. Triggered by a custom hotkey of your choice, it provides a seamless way to navigate your system. However, its modular design is what truly sets it apart.

Beyond basic searches, Flow Launcher can be fine-tuned to suit your specific workflow. It’s also highly expandable, thanks to a library of over 180 plugins, which allow you to integrate additional tools, search features, and functionality.

The setup wizard introduces you to how the program works, including its primary keyboard shortcut – Alt + Space. Press this to bring up the floating toolbar, which can be temporarily positioned anywhere on-screen but appears on top of all other windows when evoked. From here it’s a simple case of typing your search terms – either simple keyword-based file searches, or more complex searches using filters (such as filetypes like jpg: or docx:).

You can also use keyword-based triggers to perform app and web searches, run system and shell commands, plus a whole lot more besides. Plugins extend its capabilities further, with additional system controls (like media playback) and extra filters to give you the tools you need. You can also pair it with the Everything search tool for ultra-fast filename-based searches.

If there’s anything you don’t particularly like about Flow Launcher, you can customize it: keyword triggers, its look and feel, and even how it behaves. A classic example of free, open-source software that does exactly what it says on the tin.

The app is also frequently updated -- its most recent major update added support for third-party previews via the QuickLook plugin while implementing numerous improvements to the program’s Explorer plugin that integrates File Explorer capabilities into the app.

Flow Launcher 1.19.4 is available now as a free open-source download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. It’s also available as a standalone portable tool.

Image Credit: Yuri Arcurs / Dreamstime.com