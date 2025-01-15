Google and YouTube pledge $15 million to support Los Angeles wildfire relief

The wildfires devastating Los Angeles have left many communities in crisis, and Google, along with YouTube, is stepping in to help. Recognizing the importance of Los Angeles as a cultural and creative hub, the company has committed $15 million to aid in recovery efforts. This pledge is directed toward organizations providing critical relief, including the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Emergency Network Los Angeles, and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

In addition to financial support, Google is using its technology platforms like Google Search, Google Maps, and Waze to ensure residents have access to accurate and timely updates during the emergency. This demonstrates the company’s focus on both immediate assistance and empowering affected communities with essential information.

YouTube is also addressing the needs of creators and artists who have been impacted. Once it’s safe, the company will reopen its production facilities in Los Angeles, providing creators with a place to rebuild their work. Future events are planned to bring the local creative community together, offering opportunities for collaboration and resource sharing during the recovery process.

It’s clear that Google and YouTube aren’t just offering financial support -- they’re standing with the Los Angeles community through every step of recovery. This isn’t just a business decision; it’s about helping people rebuild their lives and livelihoods in a place that means so much to so many.

PHOTO ID: 331058934 © Rainer Hendla | Dreamstime

