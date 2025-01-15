Satechi Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand gets bold red color for Chinese New Year

Satechi is marking the Chinese New Year with a fresh color option for its popular Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand. The new red version stands out with a sleek design and a gold snake icon, representing wisdom, transformation, and strength for the Year of the Snake.

This wallet stand is compatible with MagSafe technology, ensuring a secure magnetic connection to iPhones. The snap-on design offers a hassle-free way to carry essentials like cards, IDs, or cash. The wallet’s minimalist design keeps things simple, featuring a slim four-card holder that eliminates bulk while keeping everything organized.

As an added benefit, the wallet transforms into a phone stand, supporting both portrait and landscape orientations. This makes it ideal for watching videos or taking video calls without needing to hold your phone.

The limited-edition red wallet stand is available now on Satechi’s website here for $39.99. It’s a stylish and functional option for those who value convenience and simplicity.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.