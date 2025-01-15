Security and compliance are biggest barriers to cloud adoption

Cloud adoption is at the heart of digital transformation, providing organizations with the agility and flexibility they need to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing marketplace.

A new report from Fortinet looks at the latest trends, challenges, and strategies shaping cloud security, include safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining visibility and control across increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

It finds security and compliance issues are the primary barriers to cloud adoption, cited by 61 percent of organizations striving to meet regulatory requirements and protect sensitive data.

Over 78 percent of respondents utilize two or more cloud providers, underscoring the growing importance of multi-cloud approaches to enhance resilience and leverage specialized capabilities. 54 percent of organizations have adopted hybrid cloud models, integrating on-prem and public cloud environments to optimize flexibility and control.

But the report shows a concerning 64 percent of respondents lack confidence in their organization’s ability to handle real-time threat detection. 97 percent say they prefer unified cloud security platforms with centralized dashboards to simplify policy configuration, ensure consistency, and enhance visibility across the organization’s cloud footprint.

Vincent Hwang, vice president, cloud security at Fortinet, says, "We found it surprising that despite the high rate of adoption of security solutions for cloud-native protection, such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), 64 percent of organizations reported having little to no confidence in their ability to handle cloud threats in real-time. As application modernization continues to evolve towards a hybrid and multi-cloud world, organizations are subject to increasing complexity and risks. Hence, deploying standalone solutions like CSPM no longer make sense. Instead, organizations need to consider adopting platform-oriented solutions, like CNAPP, that integrate and consolidate multiple cloud security capabilities into a single solution and provide comprehensive code-to-cloud application security. This is critical for partners to keep in mind so that they can help their customers future-proof their clouds while helping them implement application modernization securely with confidence."

You can find out more on the Fortinet site.

Image credit: exploderasi/depositphotos.com