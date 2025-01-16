AVerMedia announces ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 for portable charging and connectivity

AVerMedia has introduced two new devices to its GO Series lineup: the ELITE GO GC313Pro Charging Capture and CORE GO GC313 Charging Dock. These products are designed to provide users with reliable charging solutions, video capabilities, and connectivity for a wide range of devices, catering to gamers, content creators, professionals, and students.

The ELITE GO GC313Pro includes a 1080p 60FPS HDMI video capture card, making it suitable for recording and streaming high-quality content. Its compact design incorporates docking features that allow it to function as a versatile 4-in-1 USB charging hub, enabling video output, data transfer, hardware expansion, and device charging. This device supports 4K60 HDMI output, providing the ability to connect to external monitors or TVs. With compatibility for Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MacBook Air/Pro, iPads, iPhones, and more, it offers a flexible solution for various use cases.

The CORE GO GC313 serves as a portable charging dock with a focus on multi-device charging and connectivity. It supports up to three devices simultaneously using 100W GaN USB charging technology with two USB-C and one USB-A port. Like the ELITE GO, it features 4K60 HDMI output for connecting to external screens, making it useful for presentations, media consumption, and gaming.

Both devices aim to address the growing need for secure charging by eliminating reliance on public USB ports. By providing a direct and secure charging method, they help mitigate potential risks such as data theft or malware installation.

Each product includes accessories to enhance usability. The ELITE GO GC313Pro comes with a braided USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a changeable AC plug for global use, and a quick start guide. The CORE GO GC313 includes similar components, but does not include the changeable AC plugs.

Both devices are available now on Amazon, with the ELITE GO GC313Pro priced at $129.99 here and the CORE GO GC313 priced at $89.99 here.

