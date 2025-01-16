Logitech launches Rally Camera Streamline Kit for flexible learning and workplace setups

Logitech has introduced the Rally Camera Streamline Kit, a USB Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) video solution aimed at supporting hybrid learning environments and modern workspaces. As educational institutions and workplaces continue to adapt to changing needs, the demand for easy-to-use, reliable lecture capture technology has grown. Designed around the Rally Camera, this kit offers simple installation, preset camera controls, and compatibility with popular collaboration platforms.

According to Michele Hermann, vice president and general manager of Logitech for Education, “PTZ cameras with speaker tracking for lecture capture are often overly complex and expensive, adding unnecessary hardware to standard USB AV setups while creating unpredictable and distracting experiences.”

The kit allows presenters to switch between preset PTZ views effortlessly using well-placed buttons, enabling them to maintain focus during presentations. This approach not only enhances audience engagement but also reduces the need for specialized training. AV teams benefit from simplified installation options, including support for wall mounting, inverted NPT setups, and tripods, all with discreet cable management for a professional appearance.

Key features include the ability to connect the Rally Camera to a control box up to 100 meters away via category cables. Its USB-based design ensures compatibility with most operating systems and widely-used video conferencing and lecture capture software, making it a flexible choice for various environments.

The Rally Camera Streamline Kit, which includes the camera, Extension Kit, mounts, and three preset buttons, will be available for pre-order in spring 2025 through Logitech’s channel partners. The kit is priced at $2,199. However, individual components like the Extension Kit and additional mounts will be sold separately.

