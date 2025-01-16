Traeger unveils Woodridge Series with app-connected grills for tech-savvy cooks

No Comments

Traeger, a well-known name in wood-pellet grilling, is introducing the Woodridge Series, a new lineup of grills designed for every level of outdoor cooking enthusiast. The series includes three models -- Woodridge, Woodridge Pro, and Woodridge Elite -- each offering a range of features to make grilling more efficient and enjoyable. These new grills aim to combine convenience and innovation, bringing a touch of sizzle to backyard cooking routines. And yes, they all include smartphone app support, so you can grill smarter, not harder.

The Woodridge Series is designed to handle multiple cooking methods, including grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, and even braising. Each model features a durable, modern design and Traeger’s WiFIRE technology, which connects the grill to the Traeger App. This integration allows users to monitor temperatures, adjust settings, and access recipes remotely, making it easier to achieve consistently great results.

The base Woodridge model starts at $799, offering 860 square inches of cooking space with dual-level grates and an EZ-Clean Keg System for simple grease and ash disposal. It’s a straightforward option for those who want solid performance at an accessible price.

The $999 Woodridge Pro builds on this with additional features like a larger cooking area, Super Smoke Mode for enhanced flavor, and storage upgrades, including a folding side shelf and a bottom compartment. It also includes an upgraded controller with a pellet sensor, helping users stay on top of fuel levels during longer cooks.

For those who want premium functionality, the $1,599 Woodridge Elite includes all Pro features plus insulated construction for better heat retention, an infrared side burner for high-heat cooking, and weather-resistant storage. With its advanced design, this model is built for year-round grilling.

All three models are app-enabled, giving users the flexibility to control their grill from virtually anywhere. The Traeger App offers more than just monitoring -- it provides access to recipes, cooking tips, and customization options, making it a valuable tool for beginners and seasoned grillers alike.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Traeger unveils Woodridge Series with app-connected grills for tech-savvy cooks

Linux Mint 22.1 Xia frees your PC from the closed-source chains of proprietary software

Data privacy in 2025: The resurgence of biometric security, a fleeting forecast for federal data privacy regulations, and the return of the wild west of AI

Nearly half of UK financial businesses not ready for a date with DORA

Ransomware victim numbers hit an all-time high

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

Logitech launches Rally Camera Streamline Kit for flexible learning and workplace setups

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

44 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

11 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

10 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

8 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.