Traeger unveils Woodridge Series with app-connected grills for tech-savvy cooks

Traeger, a well-known name in wood-pellet grilling, is introducing the Woodridge Series, a new lineup of grills designed for every level of outdoor cooking enthusiast. The series includes three models -- Woodridge, Woodridge Pro, and Woodridge Elite -- each offering a range of features to make grilling more efficient and enjoyable. These new grills aim to combine convenience and innovation, bringing a touch of sizzle to backyard cooking routines. And yes, they all include smartphone app support, so you can grill smarter, not harder.

The Woodridge Series is designed to handle multiple cooking methods, including grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, and even braising. Each model features a durable, modern design and Traeger’s WiFIRE technology, which connects the grill to the Traeger App. This integration allows users to monitor temperatures, adjust settings, and access recipes remotely, making it easier to achieve consistently great results.

The base Woodridge model starts at $799, offering 860 square inches of cooking space with dual-level grates and an EZ-Clean Keg System for simple grease and ash disposal. It’s a straightforward option for those who want solid performance at an accessible price.

The $999 Woodridge Pro builds on this with additional features like a larger cooking area, Super Smoke Mode for enhanced flavor, and storage upgrades, including a folding side shelf and a bottom compartment. It also includes an upgraded controller with a pellet sensor, helping users stay on top of fuel levels during longer cooks.

For those who want premium functionality, the $1,599 Woodridge Elite includes all Pro features plus insulated construction for better heat retention, an infrared side burner for high-heat cooking, and weather-resistant storage. With its advanced design, this model is built for year-round grilling.

All three models are app-enabled, giving users the flexibility to control their grill from virtually anywhere. The Traeger App offers more than just monitoring -- it provides access to recipes, cooking tips, and customization options, making it a valuable tool for beginners and seasoned grillers alike.