Microsoft rolls out administrator protection feature to some Windows 11 users to boost security

No Comments
Windows 11 administrator protection

Microsoft has been testing a new Windows 11 security feature called “administrator protection” for a few months, and now the company has rolled it out to more users to try out.

Currently available to Windows Insiders who are beta testing preview builds of the operating system. The new security feature introduced important new protections by only assigning standard user permissions to administrator accounts, with authentication prompts appearing when higher privileges are needed to complete a task.

See also:

The security feature is now available in the latest release to the Canary Channel, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27774. It is described as a way for users to safeguard privileged access, with Microsoft saying:

With administrator protection enabled, the prompt requesting the user’s authorization for elevating untrusted and unsigned applications now comes with expanded color-coded regions which will now extend down over the app description.

In the release notes for the latest Canary build, Microsoft also explains:

Administrator protection can now be enabled from Windows Security settings under the Account Protection tab. This allows users to enable this feature without requiring help from IT admins. It also allows Windows home users to enable Administrator protection via Windows Security settings. Changing this setting requires a Windows reboot.

While the additional security offered by administrator protection will be welcomed by everyone, it will be of particular interest to business and enterprise users.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft rolls out administrator protection feature to some Windows 11 users to boost security

Apple decides to disable its broken AI-powered news summaries

Traeger unveils Woodridge Series with app-connected grills for tech-savvy cooks

Nintendo Switch 2 announced but I’ll wait until homebrew is possible

Linux Mint 22.1 Xia frees your PC from the closed-source chains of proprietary software

Data privacy in 2025: The resurgence of biometric security, a fleeting forecast for federal data privacy regulations, and the return of the wild west of AI

Nearly half of UK financial businesses not ready for a date with DORA

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

44 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

11 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

8 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.