TCL Super Bowl TV deals include massive 98-inch QLED for just $1,499

Football fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl, and while the teams aren’t yet finalized, now is the perfect time to grab a massive TV for the ultimate viewing experience. Starting today, January 19, TCL is launching a series of can’t-miss Super Bowl TV deals, with prices so good they’ll make upgrading your setup a no-brainer.

TCL, the official TV partner of the NFL, is slashing prices on its lineup of massive QLED TVs. With stunning color accuracy, deep contrast, and bright, vivid displays, these TVs deliver an experience that puts you right on the field. The headline offer? TCL’s 98-inch Q6 QLED TV is dropping to just $1,499 -- that’s a jaw-dropping 50 percent off. If bigger is better, the enormous 115-inch QM89 is discounted to $14,999, a solid 44 percent savings.

Looking for big-screen action on a budget? TCL has you covered. The 85-inch QM8 is available for $1,999, and the 75-inch QM8 is just $1,299, a staggering 51 percent off. Shoppers can even score the 85-inch Q6 for $799 or the 75-inch QM7 for $899. For those wanting smaller options, the A1 Projector is priced at $399, and the Q85H Soundbar is $499 -- perfect for pairing with your new TV.

These incredible TCL Super Bowl TV deals go live today, giving you plenty of time to upgrade before the big game. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying the action solo, these TVs should deliver an exceptional viewing experience. To take advantage of these discounts, head over to Amazon here and snag the perfect TV for your setup. With prices this good, you’ll want to act fast before they sell out!

