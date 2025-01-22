Logitech Spot sensor and Rally Board 65 offer smarter tools for hybrid work and video conferencing

Logitech has introduced two new products designed to improve workplace efficiency and collaboration. The Logitech Spot sensor monitors occupancy and environmental conditions, while the Rally Board 65 offers a portable all-in-one video conferencing solution with a 65-inch touchscreen display.

The Logitech Spot tracks room usage and environmental factors like carbon dioxide levels, dust, and other pollutants. Poor indoor air quality can hinder productivity and well-being, and Spot provides businesses with actionable insights to optimize air quality and reduce energy costs. The battery-powered device is easy to install with a peel-and-stick design and connects wirelessly to Logitech CollabOS devices or LoRaWAN gateways for spaces without video conferencing technology. Data is fed into Logitech Sync, where IT teams can view room health and energy scores and receive recommendations for improvement.

The Rally Board 65 takes video conferencing to the next level with features like 4K video, AI-enhanced framing, optimized audio, and a Depth Blur function for focused visuals. Designed for flexibility, it can be rolled into open spaces or mounted in meeting rooms, supporting platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Its built-in sensors also monitor occupancy and environmental data, integrating with Logitech Sync to provide businesses with insights into space utilization and conditions.

Sustainability is a key aspect of both products. Spot uses ultra-low-power technology and long-lasting batteries, while Rally Board 65 incorporates recycled materials and reduces power consumption when spaces are unoccupied.

Logitech Spot will be available in the second half of 2025, with service plans starting at $199 per room annually. Rally Board 65 is set to launch in May 2025 at $6,999. Both products will be sold through Logitech’s website and authorized distributors.