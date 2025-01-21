Microsoft’s latest Windows security fixes may not install alongside Citrix software -- but there is a workaround

The recently released security updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 are proving problematic for some people. Microsoft has acknowledged issues with the KB5049981 and KB5050009 updates on systems with “certain Citrix components installed”.

With Windows 10 breathing its last, users will be keen to grab all available security updates before Microsoft abandons it later in the year, so it is good that while there is not yet a proper fix for the problem, a workaround is available.

The problem applies to systems that have Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411 installed. Anyone who installed this version of the software after its release last month is liable to find that the KB5049981 update will not correctly install on Windows 10, and the same is true of KB5050009 on Windows 11.

In the release notes for the January security updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft says:

Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry -- undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.



This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue.

Although Microsoft is yet to update the security patch to address the issue, Citrix has provided details of a workaround that can be used to ensure the security updates can be installed. Information about two variations of the same workaround can be found here.

Image credit: Eamesbot / Dreamstime.com