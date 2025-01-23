Microsoft is turning to forced updates to increase the number of Windows 11 24H2 users

The most recent big update to Windows 11 has been available for more than three months now, and if you have not yet opted to make the leap, Microsoft may be about to do it for you.

The Windows 11 2024 Update is now, in Microsoft’s words, “broadly available”. While there is a lot of focus on getting Windows 10 users to upgrade before their operating system reaches end of life, fans of older editions of Windows 11 need to be aware that forced updates could see Windows 11 24H2 installed whether you are ready or not.

Microsoft has updated information about the availability of Windows 11 24H2 on the release health page. The idea of a forced update is likely to fill IT departments with a sense of utter dread, but there is no need for concern here -- only “unmanaged editions” of Windows 11 Home and Pro are affected.

In the updated information on the release health page, Microsoft says:

Starting this week, we are expanding this latest Windows version’s phased rollout. We are gradually offering this update also to eligible devices running Windows 10, version 22H2. If you have an eligible Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, you can check if the update is available by selecting Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install Windows 11, version 24H2. Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update automatically. Users can choose the time to restart their device or postpone the update. For Copilot+ PC devices, new features will continue rolling out in phases to select devices and markets in the Windows Insider community. Note that availability may differ based on the various silicon platforms.

The company promises to “regularly share more information on the Windows 11 2024 Update rollout on this page”. You can, of course, opt to install the update right now if you want, but if you take no action, Microsoft will take care of it for you.

Image credit: Fizkes / Dreamstime.com