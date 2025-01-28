Google gives Pebble smartwatches a second life with GitHub source code release

In an unexpected yet exciting move, Google has released the source code for the Pebble smartwatch operating system on GitHub. This release is a big deal for the Pebble faithful, especially the Rebble community, which has worked tirelessly to keep these iconic wearables functional since Pebble closed up shop back in 2016.

Pebble’s story is one of innovation and community. The brand shot to fame through its record-breaking Kickstarter campaigns, with its first project becoming the most-funded on the platform at the time. Its follow-up, Pebble Time, also smashed records and still holds the spot as the second-most-funded Kickstarter project ever.

By the time Pebble shut down, the company had sold over two million smartwatches, creating a thriving ecosystem of more than 10,000 apps and watchfaces. Unfortunately, Pebble’s journey ended when Fitbit acquired the company, and later, Fitbit itself was scooped up by Google -- you’ve got to love capitalism, eh?

Despite the shutdown, Pebble watches have remained a beloved gadget, thanks to their simplicity, long battery life, and dedicated fanbase. Google’s decision to release the Pebble OS source code gives these fans and the Rebble volunteers the tools they need to keep the platform alive.

The release includes much of the original Pebble OS that powered these watches, featuring core smartwatch functions like notifications, fitness tracking, media controls, and support for custom apps and watchfaces. Built on FreeRTOS, the OS was designed to run efficiently on ARM Cortex-M microcontrollers, balancing lightweight performance with excellent battery life. Developers will find modules for memory management, graphics, timekeeping, and even the ability to write apps in C or JavaScript through the Jerryscript engine.

However, there’s a big catch. Some proprietary components, like chipset support and the Bluetooth stack, have been removed from the release. That means the provided code won’t compile or work out of the box. Developers looking to create firmware updates will need to fill in these gaps while also modernizing a codebase that hasn’t been touched in years.

For the Rebble project, which has been the heart of Pebble’s survival, this source code is a major opportunity. While it certainly won’t be a simple task to make this code functional, it offers the community a solid foundation to work from.

Pebble watches, with their retro charm and loyal following, continue to stand out in a crowded smartwatch market. Google’s release ensures that this beloved gadget gets another shot at relevance, giving fans even more reason to hold onto their trusty Pebbles.