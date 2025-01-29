First NRTL-certified rugged case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10 brings extreme protection for hazardous environments

The Joy Factory has introduced the aXtion Extreme MP, a rugged case designed specifically for the Surface Pro 10. What makes it stand out? It’s the first case for Microsoft’s tablet to receive certification from a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for hazardous locations. That means it’s built to handle extreme conditions while keeping the device safe.

This case isn’t just about toughness -- it’s designed for frontline workers in industries like oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing. With Class I and II hazardous location certifications, it meets North American safety standards for environments with flammable gases and combustible dust. On top of that, it’s been tested to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards and boasts an IP68 waterproof rating.

The aXtion Extreme MP features The Joy Factory’s ThermoDefend heat-dissipating technology, heavy-duty screen and camera protectors, reinforced corners, and sealed ports. It also includes an adjustable hand strap, a multi-angle kickstand, and compatibility with the company’s MagConnect HD Mount system, making hands-free use easy.

For companies looking to ruggedize their Surface Pro 10 devices, this case could be an alternative to expensive industrial PCs (IPCs). However, it comes with a steep price tag of $999.99 (buy here) -- and that’s just for the case. The Surface Pro 10 itself must be purchased separately, making it a sizable investment for organizations deploying these in the field.

The aXtion Extreme MP for Surface Pro 10 is available now, but whether businesses see it as a cost-saving solution or just another pricey accessory remains to be seen.

