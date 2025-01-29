First NRTL-certified rugged case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10 brings extreme protection for hazardous environments

No Comments

The Joy Factory has introduced the aXtion Extreme MP, a rugged case designed specifically for the Surface Pro 10. What makes it stand out? It’s the first case for Microsoft’s tablet to receive certification from a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for hazardous locations. That means it’s built to handle extreme conditions while keeping the device safe.

This case isn’t just about toughness -- it’s designed for frontline workers in industries like oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing. With Class I and II hazardous location certifications, it meets North American safety standards for environments with flammable gases and combustible dust. On top of that, it’s been tested to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards and boasts an IP68 waterproof rating.

The aXtion Extreme MP features The Joy Factory’s ThermoDefend heat-dissipating technology, heavy-duty screen and camera protectors, reinforced corners, and sealed ports. It also includes an adjustable hand strap, a multi-angle kickstand, and compatibility with the company’s MagConnect HD Mount system, making hands-free use easy.

For companies looking to ruggedize their Surface Pro 10 devices, this case could be an alternative to expensive industrial PCs (IPCs). However, it comes with a steep price tag of $999.99 (buy here) -- and that’s just for the case. The Surface Pro 10 itself must be purchased separately, making it a sizable investment for organizations deploying these in the field.

The aXtion Extreme MP for Surface Pro 10 is available now, but whether businesses see it as a cost-saving solution or just another pricey accessory remains to be seen.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

MLS Season Pass returns to Apple TV for 30th season but do Americans really care?

AI-powered Chrome extensions are watching you…

First NRTL-certified rugged case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10 brings extreme protection for hazardous environments

AI use drives APIs to become the main attack surface

Google is making it easier to find a safe and reliable VPN

The role of private clouds in enterprise data strategy [Q&A]

Netflix and Disney+ subscribers may have to pay a license fee to fund the BBC

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.