Microsoft expands its Surface for Business Copilot+ PC lineup with new Intel Core Ultra-powered Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7

Microsoft has today announced two additions to its Surface for Business Copilot+ PC family, with new versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop that, instead of using Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon X CPUs, will be powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), giving buyers a choice.

Microsoft says the Surface Pro 11 for Business is designed to deliver high performance, versatility, and security. The device offers up to 28 percent more overall performance, 98 percent better graphics performance, and double the battery life during Teams calls, compared to the Surface Pro 9. The 13-inch PixelSense display features optional OLED technology with better color accuracy, and anti-reflective properties for improved visibility, even in direct sunlight.

For security, Surface Pro includes Windows Hello facial recognition, an integrated NFC reader, and certification for use with Imprivata Enterprise Access Management, making it particularly well-suited for industries like healthcare. It also supports the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which can be used either attached or wirelessly. The new device is priced starting at $1,499.99 and will be available from February 18, 2025.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models. It boasts up to 22 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 7 support, anti-reflective displays with ultra-thin bezels, and additional ports. An optional smart card reader enhances security for enterprise users.

It comes with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a removable Gen 4 SSD available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. The 13.8-inch model weighs 1.35kg, while the 15-inch model is slightly heavier at 1.66kg.

Microsoft claims that the new model delivers up to 26 percent faster multitasking performance, twice the graphics performance, and three times the battery life during Teams calls, compared to its predecessor. Like the Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop will be available from February 18, 2025, priced from $1,499.99.

For the first time, Microsoft will be adding cellular connectivity to its Surface Laptop, with a 5G version coming later this year. Microsoft says it will provide further details on this in the coming months.

Jim Johnson, SVP and Interim General Manager of Intel's Client Computing Group, is evidently thrilled by the new products, saying, "At CES, we showcased Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and partnered with Microsoft to ensure that it delivers exceptional performance, longer battery life and cutting-edge security for the Windows ecosystem. We're excited to introduce new Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs and provide businesses with a wider range of AI-powered devices to enhance efficiency and productivity. Our partnership will continue to drive momentum in the category.”

Naturally, sustainability is a big focus with the new products. Microsoft says the new laptop uses 100 percent recycled rare earth metals in its magnets and the battery cell is the company's first to be made from 100 percent recycled cobalt. Surface Pro’s enclosure is made with a minimum of 89 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled aluminum alloy and 100 percent recycled rare earth metals. The slate also has replaceable components such as the motherboard, battery and cameras, and a removable SSD that can be accessed through a door tucked away behind the kickstand.

The tech giant has also introduced a new Surface USB4 Dock (priced at $199.99 and pictured below), expanded Microsoft Teams Rooms features on Surface Hub 3, and launched the public preview of Security Copilot within the Surface Management Portal.