Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

When Windows 10 first launched back in 2015, it sparked a major backlash for its aggressive data collection practices. Features like default telemetry settings and forced updates left many people feeling uncomfortable with the new OS. Microsoft eventually dialed back some of the most invasive elements, but the damage was done, and some users still worry about how much control the company has over their data.

Beyond privacy concerns, Windows 10 has also faced criticism for performance issues, especially on older hardware, and for limiting user control with automatic updates and a lack of flexibility in system customization. The good news is there is a solution.

If you’re among those who feel Windows 10 could stand a little improvement (and Microsoft won't do it this close to the operating system being retired), you might be interested in Windows X-Lite Optimum 10 Pro, which has just been updated to version 5.1. Based on Windows 10 22H2 OS Build 19045.5247, this custom OS offers a bloat-free, performance-focused experience for any PC.

With the tagline “Windows 10 Reimagined. Performance Redefined,” the custom OS takes up under 5GB of drive space (4.7GB to be exact) and consumes fewer resources when running, making it great for gaming or productivity. In the video, which you can watch below, you’ll see it uses just 336MB of RAM.

Optimum 10 Pro also gives users more control by making Windows Defender and automatic updates in Edge optional. It also disables telemetry, select services, and ads. All pre-installed Windows apps are removed, but you can install Microsoft Edge and the Microsoft Store directly from the desktop if needed.

This is what's new in the version 5.1:

Based on a newer OS Build (19045.5247),

Reverted themes to Windows 10 original look

Created separate ISOs for Defender On and Defender Off Builds

Optional StartIsBack during Windows Setup for both ISOs

Additional Improvements and Optimization

Windows X-Lite Optimum 10 Pro 5.1 is available to download from here. As with any third-party build (you can check out some other performance-based custom Windows versions here), it’s worth running it in a virtual machine or on a spare PC before using it as your daily driver.