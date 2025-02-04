PNY launches PRO Elite V3, Elite-X Fit, and Elite USB-C flash drives

Believe it or not, in the flash drive world, USB-A models are still the most common. Yes, folks, despite USB-C being far superior, consumers have been slow to adopt flash drives with the better connector.

Thankfully, companies are still producing USB-C flash drives despite the slow adoption. For example, today, PNY has launched a trio of new USB Type-C flash drives. The lineup includes the PRO Elite V3, Elite-X Fit, and Elite models.

The PRO Elite V3 is the most powerful of the three, featuring read speeds up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds up to 800MB/s. Available in capacities from 256GB to 2TB, this drive is apparently designed for content creators, gamers, and professionals working with large files. Its metal housing includes a sliding cap for protection and a key loop for portability, making it both durable and convenient.

For those who need compact storage, the Elite-X Fit provides a micro-sized form factor with read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s. It’s designed for users who want to expand storage on USB-C devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops while keeping adjacent ports accessible.

The Elite USB-C flash drive rounds out the lineup as an option for daily file storage. It reaches read speeds of up to 120MB/s. This model is intended for general use, such as storing photos, videos, and documents while freeing up space on mobile devices.

PNY’s new USB-C flash drives are available immediately. The PRO Elite V3 starts at $29.99 for 256GB, with the 2TB version priced at $144.99. The Elite-X Fit begins at $27.99 for a three-pack of 64GB drives, while the Elite model starts at $25.99 for a five-pack of 64GB drives. All models can be purchased from Amazon here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

