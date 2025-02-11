1Password takes pole position with F1 team

Identity security company 1Password is announcing that it will become Oracle Red Bull Racing's exclusive cybersecurity partner in a multi-year deal.

The Formula 1 team will implement 1Password Extended Access Management to strengthen its security posture and safeguard critical information across devices, applications, and locations. The 1Password branding will also be shown on the steering wheel screen of both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson’s RB21 cars.

David Faugno, co-chief executive officer of 1Password, says, "Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation, and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere. At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That's why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information -- so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning."

Among its features 1Password Extended Access Management gives users visibility and a centralized view into apps, even unsanctioned ones. It can also automate secrets management, detect unencrypted SSH keys, and seamlessly integrate into existing development workflows to keep software development secure.

"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner," says Christian Horner, CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing. "As the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches, it is critical that our entire organization has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes. 1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track."

You can find out more on the 1Password blog.

Image credit: 1Password

