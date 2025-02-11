Sophisticated attack strategies target smaller businesses

No Comments

Hackers are taking the methods and strategies tested on larger companies and applying them to organizations of every size.

Advanced evasion techniques -- once exclusive to advanced persistent threats -- have become the new normal, according to the latest threat report from Huntress. Techniques include endpoint detection and response (EDR) tampering, bring your own vulnerable driver (BYOVD) privilege escalations, and User Account Control (UAC) bypasses.

The takedown of major ransomware groups like LockBit and Dharma hasn't slowed down attacks either, indeed it's opened the door for smaller, more agile groups and rebranded operations which have ramped up activity since 2023.

Over the past year, Huntress has tracked ransomware incidents from Lynx, which increased by 7.9 percent, Akira by 11.6 percent, and RansomHub by 15.3 percent. These groups use an As-a-Service model and byy giving affiliates higher percentage payouts, often reaching 80–90 percent of the ransom, and pursuing a quantity-over-quality approach, the three groups collectively accounted for 54 percent of all ransomware incidents observed by Huntress in 2024. These groups use 'smash-and-grab' tactics, quickly deploying ransomware, demanding payment, and hitting their goals with swift and efficient network infiltration to minimize dwell time and evade detection.

"Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) groups like Lynx, RansomHub, and Akira have industrialized cybercrime, adopting a 'quantity over quality' approach to maximize profits. By providing affiliates with streamlined playbooks and toolkits, they've made launching attacks deceptively simple and incredibly lucrative," says Greg Linares, principal threat intelligence analyst at Huntress. "The rise of RaaS groups such as these has led to increased attacks on businesses of all sizes with sophisticated techniques, once reserved for attacks on large enterprises, now becoming commonplace."

Education was the most targeted industry by hackers in 2024, making up 21 percent of all attacks, followed by healthcare (17 percent) and technology (12 percent).

Infostealers accounted for 24 percent of all observed incidents, highlighting their role in harvesting credentials, financial data, and sensitive information. Threat actors like Initial Access Brokers (IABs) regularly use infostealers to sell access to businesses, grouping them based on what gets stolen and increasing prices based on the freshness of the data, type of data (like session tokens), and target.

Attackers are turning to automation too, 87 percent of attacks in 2024 were automated or helped by automated tools, with hackers using malware, scripts, and other automated methods to conduct widespread, low-effort campaigns efficiently. Once attackers gained access, they moved to more focused hands-on-keyboard (HOK) activity, representing 13 percent of activity, where manual actions like lateral movement or domain enumeration were executed.

You can get the full report from the Huntress site.

Image credit: Solarseven/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

1Password takes pole position with F1 team

Number of active dark web ransomware groups up 38 percent in 2024

Sophisticated attack strategies target smaller businesses

Elon Musk really wants control of OpenAI so he has teamed up with other investors to bid nearly $100bn for it

Google Maps now has multiple ways of referring to the Gulf of Mexico

Lemokey L5 HE 8K keyboard combines ultra-fast polling with pro-level customization

The stunning EndeavourOS 'Mercury' arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

Most Commented Stories

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

37 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.