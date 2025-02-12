Planck SSD delivers ultra-fast 2TB portable storage for iPhone, Android, and laptops

In a crowded solid state drive storage market, the all-new Planck SSD stands out by offering a blend of small size and fast performance. Tailored for those requiring dependable and fast external storage, this gadget boasts a storage capacity of up to 2TB with transfer speeds reaching 1050MB/s, ideal for handling large files while on the move.

A really cool feature of the Planck SSD is its ability to record directly onto the SSD, bypassing the limitations of internal storage for capturing high-definition video. It facilitates Apple ProRes 4K recording at 120fps, ensuring videographers and content producers can shoot without worrying about frame drops. The device’s design is both compact and free from cables, enhancing portability, while its broad compatibility with iPhone, Android devices, tablets, and laptops supports versatile work processes.

Powered by an NVMe chip, the Planck SSD achieves read and write speeds up to 1050MB/s, which supports quick file transfers and uninterrupted editing sessions. Its lightweight build, combined with resistance to shocks and water, ensures it’s durable enough for varied settings.

For those needing extra connectivity, the PlanckBank USB-C hub complements the SSD, offering features like support for two SSDs, 4K HDMI output, and 140W power delivery charging. This hub elevates the utility of the Planck SSD for users seeking more than mere storage solutions.

The Planck SSD comes in two variants: 1TB at $125 and 2TB at $199, with the PlanckBank hub available separately. Further information is accessible on their official Kickstarter campaign page here.

