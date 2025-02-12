YouTube TV subscribers may lose CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more as Paramount dispute escalates

Subscribers to YouTube TV might soon be without key Paramount channels such as CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon. The platform has indicated that current negotiations with Paramount are faltering, and without a new deal by February 13, 2025, these channels could vanish from the service.

The channels endangered in this corporate standoff span a wide array, including BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, VH1, NewsNation, and the Smithsonian Channel. Moreover, local CBS affiliates in significant markets like New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and San Francisco are also on the chopping block. This disruption isn’t limited to live programming; DVR recordings from these channels would become unavailable, and add-ons like BET+, Paramount+ with Showtime, and Entertainment Plus would be excised from YouTube TV.

In an effort to mitigate customer frustration, YouTube TV has promised a $8 credit if the channel blackout persists. They’ve also suggested that viewers interested in continuing to access Paramount content might consider subscribing directly to Paramount+, with plans starting at $7.99 monthly.

This scenario underscores an increasingly common issue in the streaming world where disagreements between content providers and distributors can lead to sudden service interruptions, leaving viewers to navigate the fallout. Should Paramount and YouTube TV not resolve their differences, subscribers will face the choice of adapting to life without these channels or seeking alternative viewing solutions. YouTube TV has also highlighted that members have the option to cancel their subscriptions.