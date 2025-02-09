I pay $82.99 a month for YouTube TV but I’m watching the Super Bowl in 4K for free on Tubi -- and I might cancel

I now pay $82.99 a month for YouTube TV, yet when it comes to watching the biggest football game of the year in 4K, I’m using Tubi -- for free. Let that sink in, folks. A completely free streaming service is giving me the Super Bowl in 4K quality, while YouTube TV is hiding it behind an additional paywall. At this point, why am I even paying for this damn subscription?

Look, YouTube TV is not cheap. It was supposed to be a cable alternative, but with the way prices keep climbing, it’s starting to make me sick. And the kicker (no pun intended)? If I actually wanted to stream the Super Bowl in 4K on YouTube TV, I’d have to cough up another $9.99 for the 4K Plus add-on, bringing my February total to $92.98! Meanwhile, Tubi (yes, the free ad-supported service owned by Fox) lets me watch it in 4K without spending a penny.

This kind of nonsense makes me question everything about my YouTube TV subscription. If a free platform can deliver a better experience for major events, then what am I actually paying for? I originally signed up to ditch cable’s insane pricing, but now I’m dealing with rising costs, extra fees, and restrictions on quality. If YouTube TV keeps pulling moves like this, I won’t be the only one considering hitting the cancel button.

At the end of the day, if a free streaming service like Tubi can offer a premium experience while my expensive subscription makes me jump through hoops, it’s a clear sign that something is seriously wrong. Feel free to discuss this on Reddit with me here.

Image credit: olly18 / depositphotos