BlueAnt Pump X over-ear Bluetooth headphones feature fitness-ready design

Let’s be honest -- exercising sucks. While some people enjoy fitness, many people (such as myself) absolutely detest it. Whether you love or hate being active, however, it is undoubtedly an essential part of good health. In other words, a fully sedentary life is destined for tragedy.

If you want to make fitness more enjoyable, listening to music can do the trick. Put on a pair of headphones, crank your favorite tunes, and you just might find yourself more motivated.

Today, BlueAnt launches new over-ear Bluetooth headphones designed specifically for fitness. Called “Pump X,” they feature both standard memory foam ear pads and cooling gel ear pads, making them a good choice for different types of situations. These headphones are also notable for having 40mm dynamic drivers and an “X-mode” that enhances bass.

The Pump X is sweat-resistant and are rated at IP54. A cool “X” control panel on the right ear cup allows for quick adjustments to volume and playback without reaching for a phone. The headphones also offer three audio modes: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) rated at 35dB, transparency mode for staying aware of surroundings, and X-mode for added bass.

Battery life seems pretty good, providing up to 34 hours of use with ANC on or 58 hours with it off. A quick 10-minute charge adds up to six more hours of listening time. That’s totally acceptable.

For connectivity, the Pump X supports Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C audio, making it versatile for different devices. It also includes four microphones for clear calls, whether in a gym, on the go, or in an office setting. A foldable design and an included carrying pouch add to the convenience, and the ability to swap out ear pads could extend the longevity of the headphones.

BlueAnt’s Pump X is available here now on Amazon for $169.99. They can be had in your choice of three colorways -- Black and Gold, White and Gold, or Black and Silver.

