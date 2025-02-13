BlueAnt Pump X over-ear Bluetooth headphones feature fitness-ready design

No Comments

Let’s be honest -- exercising sucks. While some people enjoy fitness, many people (such as myself) absolutely detest it. Whether you love or hate being active, however, it is undoubtedly an essential part of good health. In other words, a fully sedentary life is destined for tragedy.

If you want to make fitness more enjoyable, listening to music can do the trick. Put on a pair of headphones, crank your favorite tunes, and you just might find yourself more motivated.

Today, BlueAnt launches new over-ear Bluetooth headphones designed specifically for fitness. Called “Pump X,” they feature both standard memory foam ear pads and cooling gel ear pads, making them a good choice for different types of situations. These headphones are also notable for having 40mm dynamic drivers and an “X-mode” that enhances bass.

The Pump X is sweat-resistant and are rated at IP54. A cool “X” control panel on the right ear cup allows for quick adjustments to volume and playback without reaching for a phone. The headphones also offer three audio modes: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) rated at 35dB, transparency mode for staying aware of surroundings, and X-mode for added bass.

Battery life seems pretty good, providing up to 34 hours of use with ANC on or 58 hours with it off. A quick 10-minute charge adds up to six more hours of listening time. That’s totally acceptable.

For connectivity, the Pump X supports Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C audio, making it versatile for different devices. It also includes four microphones for clear calls, whether in a gym, on the go, or in an office setting. A foldable design and an included carrying pouch add to the convenience, and the ability to swap out ear pads could extend the longevity of the headphones.

BlueAnt’s Pump X is available here now on Amazon for $169.99. They can be had in your choice of three colorways -- Black and Gold, White and Gold, or Black and Silver.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Nearly half of organizations suffer third-party security incidents

Fraud-as-a-Service allows cybercriminals to launch complex attacks with minimal skills

BlueAnt Pump X over-ear Bluetooth headphones feature fitness-ready design

The rise of adversarial AI threatens smaller organizations

AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) capture card debuts with 4K60 HDR and RGB24

What startups can learn from special forces strategy

How technical sprints can drive innovation and resolve tech debt through developer empowerment

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.