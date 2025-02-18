P3 Pro portable charger with MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging and global adapters launches from Infinacore
Infinacore has released the P3 Pro, its latest portable charger and power bank designed to meet the charging needs of modern users. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the P3 Pro is now available for purchase.
The P3 Pro features two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and MagSafe-compatible Qi2 wireless charging, enabling users to charge up to three devices simultaneously. It is designed to work with a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and cameras. For travelers, the charger includes interchangeable adapter prongs for US, UK, and EU outlets, making it a practical companion for international trips.
This compact power bank is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and offers a 65W output, capable of charging larger devices like MacBooks while providing multiple charges for smartphones. Additionally, it supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging for cable-free convenience and features an animated color LCD display that shows battery status, charging details, and estimated charge times. The lightweight design -- about the size of a small wallet and weighing 10 ounces -- makes it easy to carry.
The P3 Pro is available for $129.99 in multiple colors and can be purchased from Amazon here. Backed by a 99-year warranty, the charger aims to provide long-term reliability for its users.
Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.