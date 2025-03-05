Apple MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio might be the perfect upgrade for Windows 11 users

Just yesterday, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air. Today, the iPhone-maker announces two new exciting computers -- the MacBook Air laptop with M4 chip and a refreshed Mac Studio desktop powered by M4 Max and M3 Ultra. With more performance, better AI integration, and longer battery life (for the laptop), these Mac machines might be the perfect option for those fed up with Windows 11 and looking for a smooth, hassle-free computing experience.

The MacBook Air keeps its fanless design but now supports two external displays when closed. It gets a 12MP Center Stage camera, starts with 16GB of memory, and introduces a new sky blue color. Apple claims it’s twice as fast as the M1 version, with up to 18 hours of battery life. The price drops to $999 -- $100 less than before!

Mac Studio gets even more powerful thermos to the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, supporting up to 512GB of unified memory. Apple says the M3 Ultra version is nearly three times faster than its predecessor. Additionally, you get Thunderbolt 5 for blazing-fast data transfers.

Both devices run macOS Sequoia, which brings AI-driven writing tools, iPhone Mirroring, and ChatGPT integration. Unlike Windows 11, which continues to frustrate users with constant changes, ads, and forced updates, macOS offers a positive user experience without the headaches.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air and Mac Studio are live now, with availability starting March 12. The MacBook Air starts at $999, while the Mac Studio starts at $1,999. Of course, the price will go up dramatically as you bump up the specs.